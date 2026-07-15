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Fenerbahce sign Greenwood from Marseille for €39 million
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Fenerbahce sign Greenwood from Marseille for €39 million

Fenerbahce sign Greenwood from Marseille for €39 million

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Union Saint-Gilloise v Olympique de Marseille - Stade Joseph Marien, Brussels, Belgium - December 9, 2025 Olympique de Marseille's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Yves Herman

15 Jul 2026 04:56AM
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July 14 : Fenerbahce have signed English forward Mason Greenwood from Olympique de Marseille, the Turkish club announced on Tuesday, agreeing a €39 million ($44.5 million) deal for the 24-year-old.

Fenerbahce confirmed an agreement was reached with both the player and the French club, with the transfer fee to be paid in three equal instalments over the next three years.

The Istanbul-based side will also cover any solidarity payments arising under FIFA regulations.

Greenwood joined Marseille from Manchester United in July 2024 on a five-year contract after ending his long association with the Premier League club.

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Fenerbahce will hope he will add firepower to their frontline as they chase a first Turkish top-flight title since 2014. The versatile forward bagged 37 league goals in 66 appearances over two seasons for the French side.

($1 = 0.8757 euros)

Source: Reuters
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