Fernandez wins Dutch Grand Prix sprint as Trackhouse dominate

June 27 : Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez produced a dominant display to win Saturday’s sprint at the Dutch Grand Prix, overtaking pole-sitter Jorge Martin in the opening laps to claim his second sprint victory of the season. The contest also marked the first sprint run under MotoGP’s new rules banning front start devices.

Martin launched well from pole to lead early on, but was quickly passed by Fernandez, along with VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and Brno pole sitter Ai Ogura. The Spaniard was then drawn into a scrap with teammate Marco Bezzecchi for fourth place.

Ogura underlined Trackhouse’s strong pace by finishing second, 0.362 seconds behind Fernandez, sealing the team’s first-ever sprint 1-2. Di Giannantonio completed the podium in third, followed by Bezzecchi, who had dominated Friday’s sessions, while Martin faded to fifth.

Marc Marquez finished sixth, just ahead of teammate Francesco Bagnaia, who was penalised a position for touching the green in the final lap.