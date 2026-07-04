FIFA mulling kickoff time changes for Mexico-England and Brazil-Norway, sources say

MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, July 3 : FIFA is considering changing the kick-off times of two World Cup last-16 matches on Sunday as severe weather, including a risk of flooding, in Mexico City threatens to disrupt the schedule, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Mexico’s match against England at the Estadio Azteca could be brought forward because of the forecast conditions, one source said.

Mexican media reported that the match would kick off at noon local time (1800 GMT), rather than its originally scheduled 6 p.m. start (0000 GMT).

Any change to that fixture could in turn affect the timing of Brazil’s match against Norway in New York, currently scheduled for 4 p.m. local time (2000 GMT), another source said.

A spokesperson for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) told Reuters the five-times world champions’ match could be delayed by an hour.

FIFA did not immediately confirm the Mexican media reports when contacted by Reuters.

Mexico's last-32 match against Ecuador earlier this week was delayed due to rain.

If the change to the Mexico-England game is confirmed, it could transform the playing conditions. Instead of the relative cool of an evening kick-off, the teams could face the strongest sunshine and highest temperatures of the day in Mexico City.

Forecasts for Sunday point to temperatures of around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius at midday under a high UV index, even if the capital's altitude keeps conditions cooler than many other World Cup venues.

GREATER PHYSICAL CHALLENGE

Combined with the stadium's altitude of around 2,200 metres, an earlier start would place an even greater physical premium on energy management.

Sports medicine experts say the thinner air reduces oxygen availability, accelerating fatigue and making repeated high-intensity sprints more difficult for players who are not acclimatised.

Mexico, who have played three of their four 2026 World Cup matches at the Azteca so far and are accustomed to living and training at altitude, could benefit from the switch.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has already acknowledged the hosts hold “a huge advantage”, saying his side do not have enough time to adapt physiologically before the knockout tie.

England forward Marcus Rashford said the team would be ready whatever the circumstances, when asked about reports of a time change.

"I think for us it's the same, you know, how we prepare for the game," he told reporters in Kansas. "It has to remain the same. We have to be focused; we have to be ready for anything, and I think it's one strength of the group and everyone, including the players and the staff.

"We're ready for whatever challenges get thrown at us, so ... Obviously, it's not ideal, but also it doesn't matter."

England midfielder Morgan Rogers added: "I don't think it really affects us. I think we'll be ready regardless of the time, earlier probably the better, because you want to play it.

"So, yeah, we're looking forward to whatever the time is, and we'll be ready."

(Writing by Ossian Shine; Reporting by Julien Pretot, Lori Ewing, Fernando Kallas and Rohith Nair; additonal reporting by Mexico City bureau; Editing by Ken Ferris and Daina Beth Solomon)