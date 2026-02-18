Logo
Logo

Sport

Figure skating-Japan's Nakai leads women's event after short programme
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Figure skating-Japan's Nakai leads women's event after short programme

Figure skating-Japan's Nakai leads women's event after short programme
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Women Single Skating - Short Program - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 17, 2026. Ami Nakai of Japan performs during the Short Program REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Figure skating-Japan's Nakai leads women's event after short programme
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Women Single Skating - Short Program - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 17, 2026. Ami Nakai of Japan performs during the Short Program REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Figure skating-Japan's Nakai leads women's event after short programme
Feb 17, 2026; Milan, Italy; Kaori Sakamoto (27) of Japan competes in the womens figure skating short program during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images
Figure skating-Japan's Nakai leads women's event after short programme
Feb 17, 2026; Milan, Italy; Alysa Liu (24) of the United States competes in the womens figure skating short program during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images
18 Feb 2026 06:27AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2026 06:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN, Feb 17 : Japan's Ami Nakai emerged the surprise leader of the Olympic women's figure skating competition on Tuesday, with Kaori Sakamoto in second and Alysa Liu third heading into Thursday's free skate, where the medals will be determined.

On a night where many delivered strong performances, 17-year-old Nakai stood above the rest after a short programme that included a triple Axel for a season's best 78.71.

"I wasn't nervous at all, so I was able to perform as my usual self and excel," Nakai told reporters.

"Since this is my first Olympics, I had nothing to lose, and that mindset definitely translated into my results. I was deeply moved by the (Japan's gold-medal) pair's performance yesterday, and it really brought home to me how important it is to never give up until the very end," she added referring to Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara's triumph.

Sakamoto, a three-times world champion who is gunning for a gold-medal ending to her Olympic career, leaned on her experience to deliver a graceful, vintage performance for 77.23 points.

Reigning world champion Liu, competing in her second Olympics, combined authenticity and originality to finish third with 76.59.

Liu's teammate Amber Glenn nailed a soaring triple Axel to open her skate but was reduced to tears after completing a double loop instead of a planned triple, earning zero points for that element.

The three-time U.S. champion finished a disappointing 13th with 67.39.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement