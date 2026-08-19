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'That is the fuel': Gavin Lee thanks Lions fans for backing team through ASEAN championship
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'That is the fuel': Gavin Lee thanks Lions fans for backing team through ASEAN championship

"I think we have turned a few doubters into believers, and that's nice," says Gavin Lee.

'That is the fuel': Gavin Lee thanks Lions fans for backing team through ASEAN championship

Singapore fans at the Rajamangala Stadium supporting the Lions against Thailand in their ASEAN Championship match on Aug 18, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Matthew Mohan)

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Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
19 Aug 2026 12:55AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2026 12:57AM)
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BANGKOK: Lions head coach Gavin Lee thanked Singapore’s supporters for backing the team through thick and thin, following his side’s exit from the ASEAN football championship at the semi-finals.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (Aug 18) after Singapore's 2-1 second-leg win over Thailand, which meant they lost 3-4 on aggregate, Lee said the fans’ support motivated his side.

“I think we have turned a few doubters into believers, and that's nice ... what’s so heartening is you go back to the first leg and we were down 3-0, and Satu Nada (one heartbeat) was being sung,” said Lee.

“As players, it is just amazing because that is the fuel, that's the belief that we can ride on and build on.”

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Ryhan Stewart celebrating during the Singapore v Thailand ASEAN Championship match on Aug 18, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Matthew Mohan)

At the Rajamangala Stadium, Harhys Stewart gave the Lions the lead going into half-time, before a Kakana Khamyok penalty in the second half levelled the scores on the night. 

Minutes later, a Pansa Hemviboon own goal again gave Singapore the lead, but Thailand held on until the final whistle.

Lee said he was “massively proud” of his team’s performance, and that he felt it warranted the game going into extra time.

“Football is cruel, over the two legs maybe we just fell short a little bit,” he added.

Despite the exit, the Lions gave their supporters reason to cheer as Tuesday’s 2-1 victory is Singapore’s first win over Thailand since 2012.

“As a group, we're very clear with what we're going to do in terms of building towards the Asian Cup, and I'm sure there will be bumps along the road … as we try to put ourselves against even stronger opposition,” said Lee, who led the team last year to a historic qualification to the Asian Cup.

“During those rough days that will come, I believe that this group of fans that have been backing us will continue to back us because that will be important for the boys.

“They should know that we will never give up, we never give in, we just keep trying and trying and trying as we move towards our target.”

Singapore’s Shah Shahiran makes a tackle during the Lions' football match against Thailand at Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, on Aug 18, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Matthew Mohan)

Thailand are the highest-ranked side in this tournament, at 94th in the world. Before Tuesday, they had won the last 11 games against Singapore.

In the group stage, Thailand had won all four of their games and scored 10 goals with no reply. 
Singapore's route to the semi-finals was far from easy.

The Lions eked out a 2-1 win over Cambodia in the opening game, before beating Timor-Leste at home. 

They then held Vietnam to a 0-0 away draw, before a 1-1 result with Indonesia sealed their progress.

Singapore finished second in Group A, behind defending champions Vietnam, who have a 2-0 lead against Malaysia in the other semi-final.

Lee said: “On the pitch we’ve made some improvements, game on game we grew into this competition. But one thing we should be the proudest of (is) our connection with the fans.

“During the tournament, to receive this kind of support we had at home, just amazing … It’s been a long while since we had this relationship and we want to build on this.”

Source: CNA/mi

Related Topics

Singapore football Football ASEAN Championship
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