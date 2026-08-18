Singapore out of ASEAN football championship despite beating Thailand in second leg
The Lions ultimately fell 3-4 on aggregate to Thailand.
BANGKOK: The Lions were eliminated from the ASEAN football championship on Tuesday (Aug 18) despite beating Thailand 2-1 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.
This meant the Lions fell 3-4 on aggregate after a 1-3 loss at the Jalan Besar Stadium last Saturday.
Gavin Lee’s men went into the second leg on Tuesday with a mountain to climb, but they were faster out of the blocks.
Harhys Stewart gave the Lions the lead going into half-time, before a Kakana Khamyok penalty in the second half levelled the scores on the night.
Minutes later, a Pansa Hemviboon own goal again gave Singapore the lead, but Thailand held on to the final whistle.
On a pitch waterlogged after an afternoon downpour, it was Thailand with the first shot of the game as Patrik Gustavsson’s effort flicked off Hariss Harun.
Singapore were largely reduced to half chances as the Thais looked to soak up the pressure and counter rapidly.
It was during one of these counter-attacks in the 19th minute that Gustavsson raced free on the right flank and took a tumble as goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud came racing out.
After a short delay, the video assistant referee confirmed there was no foul.
Prolific forward Ilhan Fandi has been a revelation for the Lions this tournament, and had two decent chances in the first half.
First his low free-kick from just outside the box was well handled by Thailand’s goalkeeper Kampon Phatomakkakul, before he had a header tipped over by Kampon minutes later.
The Lions should have gone 1-0 up just minutes from the half, but Song Ui-young’s shot was well saved.
Gavin Lee’s side were not to be denied as they got their goal on the stroke of half-time.
The livewire Farhan Zulkifli raced through on goal and while he was denied by a sliding Kampon, Harhys Stewart’s follow-up from outside the box curled into the back of the net.
Thailand almost get their goal in the 53 minute but Seksan Ratree failed to control a cross with the goal at his mercy.
Anthony Hudson’s men continued to attack and they got their reward seven minutes later.
A flowing move saw Singapore on the back foot and Ryhan Stewart upended his man to give away a penalty.
Substitute Kakana Khamyok stepped up and smashed the ball into the top corner, leaving Izwan no chance.
But the Lions are a team with tenacity and they got the go-ahead goal minutes later as Ryhan Stewart smashed a low ball across the box, with Pansa Hemviboon deflecting his effort in.
Thailand could have got an equaliser in the 79th minute but Izwan made a brilliant save from Teerasak Poeiphimai, pushing his effort onto the post and out for a corner.
Thailand are the highest-ranked side in this tournament, at 94th in the world. Before Tuesday, they had won the last 11 games against Singapore.
The Lions' last victory against the seven-time tournament champions came in 2012 – a 3-1 victory at Jalan Besar Stadium in the first leg of the final. Singapore went on to lift the trophy despite losing 0-1 in the second leg.
This was also the last time the Lions made the final.
In the group stage, Thailand had won all four of their games and scored 10 goals with no reply.
Singapore's route to the semi-finals was far from easy. The Lions eked out a 2-1 win over Cambodia in the opening game, before beating Timor-Leste at home.
They then held Vietnam to a 0-0 away draw, before a 1-1 result with Indonesia sealed their progress.
Singapore finished second in Group A, behind defending champions Vietnam, who have a 2-0 lead against Malaysia in the other semi-final.