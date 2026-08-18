Singapore out of ASEAN football championship despite beating Thailand in second leg

On a pitch waterlogged after an afternoon downpour, it was Thailand with the first shot of the game as Patrik Gustavsson’s effort flicked off Hariss Harun.

Singapore were largely reduced to half chances as the Thais looked to soak up the pressure and counter rapidly.

It was during one of these counter-attacks in the 19th minute that Gustavsson raced free on the right flank and took a tumble as goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud came racing out.

After a short delay, the video assistant referee confirmed there was no foul.

Prolific forward Ilhan Fandi has been a revelation for the Lions this tournament, and had two decent chances in the first half.

First his low free-kick from just outside the box was well handled by Thailand’s goalkeeper Kampon Phatomakkakul, before he had a header tipped over by Kampon minutes later.

The Lions should have gone 1-0 up just minutes from the half, but Song Ui-young’s shot was well saved.

Gavin Lee’s side were not to be denied as they got their goal on the stroke of half-time.

The livewire Farhan Zulkifli raced through on goal and while he was denied by a sliding Kampon, Harhys Stewart’s follow-up from outside the box curled into the back of the net.