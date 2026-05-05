Logo
Logo

Sport

Forest beat disjointed Chelsea 3-1 in Premier League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Forest beat disjointed Chelsea 3-1 in Premier League

Forest beat disjointed Chelsea 3-1 in Premier League
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 4, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus scores their second goal from the penalty spot past Chelsea's Robert Sanchez Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Forest beat disjointed Chelsea 3-1 in Premier League
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 4, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Ian Walton EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Forest beat disjointed Chelsea 3-1 in Premier League
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - May 4, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels saves a penalty from Chelsea's Cole Palmer Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
05 May 2026 12:16AM (Updated: 05 May 2026 12:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, May 4 : Chelsea suffered a humiliating 3-1 home Premier League defeat by a second-string Nottingham Forest side on Monday, extinguishing any lingering hope of a top-five finish that would guarantee Champions League football next season.

It was the listless and error-ridden London side's sixth league defeat in a row, after buoyant Forest went ahead within two minutes through a sharp header from Taiwo Awoniyi, who added another breakaway goal in the 52nd minute. Igor Jesus converted a penalty in the 15th minute.

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer had a penalty saved just before halftime after 18-year-old winger Jesse Shaun Derry was taken to hospital following a clash of heads with Zach Abbott. Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez and Forest substitute Morgan Gibbs-White were second-half head injury casualties but both walked off the pitch.

Joao Pedro scored a spectacular overhead consolation goal in the 93rd minute.

Forest, who are still not mathematically out of relegation danger, left several first-choice players on the bench in anticipation of their Europa League semi-final second leg against Aston Villa on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement