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Former Olympic medallist Simpson hospitalised after collapse at track event
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Former Olympic medallist Simpson hospitalised after collapse at track event

Former Olympic medallist Simpson hospitalised after collapse at track event

Feb 3, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Jenny Simpson runs in the women's race during the US Olympic Marathon Team Trials. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

18 Jun 2026 11:30AM
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June 18 : American Olympic medallist and former world champion Jenny Simpson is receiving medical care at a hospital, the Sir Walter Running team said on Wednesday, a day after she collapsed during an event in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 39-year-old was pacing a mile group during a community track event hosted by Sir Walter Running when she collapsed and required CPR.

An automated external defibrillator was also used before she was taken to hospital, local media reported.

"We are incredibly grateful to the individuals who responded immediately, as well as (the emergency medical services) and the medical professionals who handled the situation with such care, urgency and professionalism," the Sir Walter Running team said in a statement.

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"Jenny is receiving excellent medical care, and our thoughts are with her and her family during this time.

"We also thank everyone who has reached out with concern and support. We ask that you continue to keep Jenny and her family in your thoughts."

Simpson won gold in the 1,500 metres at the 2011 world championships and bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She retired from competitive running in 2024.

She also won silver medals in the 1,500 metres at the 2013 and 2017 world championships.

Source: Reuters
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