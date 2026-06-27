Former world champion Simpson discharged from hospital after cardiac arrest

June 27 : American Olympic medallist and former world champion Jenny Simpson has been discharged from hospital after suffering a heart attack during an event in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The 39-year-old was pacing a mile group at a community track event hosted by Sir Walter Running when she collapsed and required CPR.

"We're grateful to share that Fleet Feet Chief Running Officer Jenny Simpson has been discharged from Duke University Hospital and will continue her recovery in North Carolina following the medical emergency she experienced during the Sir Walter Running Pop Up Mile event on June 17," her employers Fleet Feet said in an Instagram post on Friday.

"During the event, Jenny suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and received immediate lifesaving care, including CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), before being transported to UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh. She was later transferred to Duke University Hospital."

Simpson won the gold medal in the 1,500 meters at the 2011 World Championships, as well as silver in 2013 and 2017, and bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She retired from competitive running in 2024.