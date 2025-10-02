FIA declares first Formula 1 'heat hazard' race in Singapore
It means the drivers have to either wear a cooling vest, which circulates cold liquid through tubes to maintain body temperature, or add extra ballast to their cars for the race.
SINGAPORE: The FIA has invoked its "heat hazard" regulation for the first time at a Formula 1 race because of the high temperatures forecast for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.
The night race is also one of the steamiest on the Formula 1 circuit, with the combination of heat and humidity exposing drivers to perceived temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius in the cockpit.
"Having received a forecast ... predicting that the Heat Index will be greater than 31 degrees Celsius at some time during the race at this event, a Heat Hazard is declared," motorsport's governing body said in a statement on Thursday (Oct 2).
The regulation was introduced after drivers suffered exhaustion in the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.
Drivers not wearing the vests will have to carry an extra 0.5kg of ballast so they do not gain an advantage over those who do.
Every kilogramme of weight saved can equate to a tenth of a second off lap times, something that can be a big advantage.
The vests will become mandatory in hot conditions from next season.
"I think it's fair to be honest, I think only hot is not too bad for us," Williams driver Carlos Sainz told reporters.
"Humidity on its own is not too bad at all but when it's 28 to 30 degrees Celsius plus and humid, that's when it gets to Singapore levels and it's tough."
COOLING VEST STILL IN DEVELOPMENT
Sainz said the vest his team used was still in development and unlikely to last the entirety of the two-hour race.
"I think teams are managing to make it work better and better every time we run it, I think hopefully now the whole system can work at least for an hour," he said.
"I've driven Singapore 10 times. If it breaks or it doesn't work, I'm not worried. I'll do the race and I'll jump out fresh, like I always do. But if it works, even better, because then you suffer a bit less."
Sainz is coming off his first podium of the season in Azerbaijan but has low expectations for similar success in Singapore because of the set up of his car.
A winner at Singapore for Ferrari in 2023, Sainz said he was an early adopter of taking ice baths to lower his body temperature before he gets in the car at hot races.
"I think we started it maybe eight to 10 years ago, some people would do it, some others would say they wouldn't need it," he said. "Now everyone does."
The 31-year-old Spaniard said he had other ways to mitigate the heat but was not prepared to share them.
"There's a few other things that I do, but those I keep them secret," he said with a laugh.
"If not, then it will become like ice baths, everyone is using them, and you don't have any more performance advantage. So I'm trying to keep those for me."