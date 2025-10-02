FIA declares first Formula 1 'heat hazard' race in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The FIA has invoked its "heat hazard" regulation for the first time at a Formula 1 race because of the high temperatures forecast for this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

The night race is also one of the steamiest on the Formula 1 circuit, with the combination of heat and humidity exposing drivers to perceived temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius in the cockpit.

"Having received a forecast ... predicting that the Heat Index will be greater than 31 degrees Celsius at some time during the race at this event, a Heat Hazard is declared," motorsport's governing body said in a statement on Thursday (Oct 2).

The regulation was introduced after drivers suffered exhaustion in the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

It means the drivers have to either wear a cooling vest, which circulates cold liquid through tubes to maintain body temperature, or add extra ballast to their cars for the race.

Drivers not wearing the vests will have to carry an extra 0.5kg of ballast so they do not gain an advantage over those who do.

Every kilogramme of weight saved can equate to a tenth of a second off lap times, something that can be a big advantage.

The vests will become mandatory in hot conditions from next season.

"I think it's fair to be honest, I think only hot is not too bad for us," Williams driver Carlos Sainz told reporters.

"Humidity on its own is not too bad at all but when it's 28 to 30 degrees Celsius plus and humid, that's when it gets to Singapore levels and it's tough."