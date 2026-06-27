France coach Deschamps returns to World Cup after death of his mother

BOSTON: France coach Didier Deschamps has rejoined the national squad at the World Cup after briefly returning home following the death of his mother, the country's football federation said on Saturday.

"Didier is with us," the federation said in a message to media.

Deschamps, who guided France to victory at the World Cup in 2018 and to the final in 2022, missed the 4-1 win over Norway on Friday which confirmed Les Bleus as the winners of Group I, offering them a less tiring travel schedule ahead.

France, who are based in Boston, are due to play Sweden in the Round of 32 in New Jersey on Tuesday.