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France reshuffle left flank against Sweden, Digne and Barcola start
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France reshuffle left flank against Sweden, Digne and Barcola start

France reshuffle left flank against Sweden, Digne and Barcola start
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - France v Iraq - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 22, 2026 France's Lucas Digne in action IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kyle Ross
France reshuffle left flank against Sweden, Digne and Barcola start
Jun 16, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; France forward Bradley Barcola (12) scores a goal during a Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
01 Jul 2026 03:53AM
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 30 : France coach Didier Deschamps reshuffled his left flank for France's World Cup last-32 clash with Sweden on Wednesday, handing full back Lucas Digne and forward Bradley Barcola spots in the starting lineup.

• Digne comes in for Theo Hernandez and Barcola starts in place of Paris St Germain teammate Desire Doue.

• William Saliba returns at centre back after being rested against Norway.

• Adrien Rabiot reclaims starting place in midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni as Manu Kone returns to the bench.

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• Sweden's Lucas Bergvall starts in midfield, with Victor Lindelof dropping back into central defence.

Teams:

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain).

Sweden: Jacob Widell Zetterstrom; Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof (captain), Gabriel Gudmundsson; Daniel Svensson, Lucas Bergvall, Yasin Ayari, Elliot Stroud; Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak.

Source: Reuters
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