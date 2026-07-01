France reshuffle left flank against Sweden, Digne and Barcola start

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 30 : France coach Didier Deschamps reshuffled his left flank for France's World Cup last-32 clash with Sweden on Wednesday, handing full back Lucas Digne and forward Bradley Barcola spots in the starting lineup.

• Digne comes in for Theo Hernandez and Barcola starts in place of Paris St Germain teammate Desire Doue.

• William Saliba returns at centre back after being rested against Norway.

• Adrien Rabiot reclaims starting place in midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni as Manu Kone returns to the bench.

• Sweden's Lucas Bergvall starts in midfield, with Victor Lindelof dropping back into central defence.

Teams:

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain).

Sweden: Jacob Widell Zetterstrom; Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof (captain), Gabriel Gudmundsson; Daniel Svensson, Lucas Bergvall, Yasin Ayari, Elliot Stroud; Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak.