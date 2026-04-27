Logo
Logo

Sport

France striker Mbappe suffers hamstring injury ahead of World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

France striker Mbappe suffers hamstring injury ahead of World Cup

France striker Mbappe suffers hamstring injury ahead of World Cup

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - France v Azerbaijan - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 10, 2025 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

27 Apr 2026 08:02PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2026 09:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 27 : Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has suffered a hamstring injury, the LaLiga club said on Monday, weeks before the start of the World Cup.

Spanish media reported that the 27-year-old France captain could miss the rest of Real's season after picking up the injury during the 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Friday.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. Awaiting progress," the club said in a statement.

Real visit Espanyol on Sunday before travelling to Barcelona on May 10.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The record 15-times European champions are enduring a disappointing season, trailing Barcelona by 11 points after 33 LaLiga matches and eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Bayern Munich.

The World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, starts on June 11.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement