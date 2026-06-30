France will not give up on attacking philosophy, says Deschamps

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 29 : France will not abandon the attacking philosophy that carried them through the World Cup group stage despite conceding chances, coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday, as midfielder Adrien Rabiot insisted Les Bleus would not let their status as overwhelming favourites breed complacency ahead of Tuesday's last-32 clash with Sweden.

France topped their group with a perfect nine points, scoring 10 goals against Senegal, Iraq and Norway, but their adventurous approach also allowed opponents opportunities.

"We have to score one more goal, not give up what we're capable of doing," Deschamps told a press conference on Monday.

"We've conceded a few too many chances. Every match has a different scenario. Can you succeed like that? We did it four years ago.

"We have the ability to create danger and hurt the opposition. That's our strength and I want us to keep that strength."

Rabiot acknowledged there could be tactical adjustments as the twice world champions move deeper into the tournament but said he did not believe his side had been dangerously unbalanced during the group stage.

"I didn't think there was a huge imbalance in terms of chances created and goals conceded," he said.

"Obviously, we gave away chances, but I didn't find there was a major imbalance. It requires adaptations and our back four have maintained a certain discipline.

"As we move forward in the competition, we may have to adjust certain things because knockout football is different from the group stage."

TOURNAMENT FAVOURITES

France enter the knockout rounds as favourites to lift the trophy, but Rabiot said the squad had learned from the painful last-16 exit to Switzerland at Euro 2020 and would not underestimate Sweden.

"That experience helps us. Those who were there pass it on to the rest of the group," Rabiot said.

"That's why we don't relax and take every match seriously. Against Switzerland we may have been a little superficial and we paid for it. Anything can happen in a single match."

Rabiot also brushed aside suggestions France could overlook Sweden after an unbeaten group campaign.

"Sweden have quality players and a very strong attacking line with world-class players playing for big clubs in the best leagues," he said.

"We know they have quality. We'll take them just as seriously as we took Iraq and Norway."

Deschamps echoed that warning, highlighting Sweden's athleticism, pace on the counter and threat from set pieces.

"They defend with five and they are dangerous when there are spaces," he said. "They're also very good from set pieces and long throws. Just look at their front three – they all play for big clubs."

France will be without striker Marcus Thuram because of a muscle injury and midfielder N'Golo Kante is doubtful.