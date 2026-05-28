French Open day five

May 28 : Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT):

0909 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in warm conditions at Roland Garros, with temperatures around 27 degrees Celsius in Paris and expected to peak at about 32 degrees.

World number one and top seed Jannik Sinner will start the proceedings on Court Philippe Chatrier against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round, while women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka is due to face France's Elsa Jacquemot later in the day.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Argentina)

30-Ann Li (U.S.) v Diane Parry (France)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Elsa Jacquemot (France)

22-Arthur Rinderknech (France) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo (Paraguay) v Moise Kouame (France)

Julia Grabher (Austria) v 6-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

4-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Mayar Sherif (Egypt)

Raphael Collignon (Belgium) v 5-Ben Shelton (U.S.)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU (play begins at 0900 GMT)

Donna Vekic (Croatia) v 16-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

25-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) v Hugo Gaston (France)

4-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Roman Andres Burruchaga (Argentina)

9-Victoria Mboko (Canada) v Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)