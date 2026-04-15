Logo
Logo

Sport

Garcia apologises for Masters meltdown that left driver in pieces
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Garcia apologises for Masters meltdown that left driver in pieces

Garcia apologises for Masters meltdown that left driver in pieces
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 9, 2026 Spain's Sergio Garcia on the 7th hole during the first round REUTERS/Mike Blake
Garcia apologises for Masters meltdown that left driver in pieces
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 10, 2026 Spain's Sergio Garcia watches his approach on the 1st hole during the second round REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
15 Apr 2026 01:13AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2026 01:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 14 : Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia apologised on Tuesday for his conduct during the final round of golf's first major, after he smashed and broke his driver in a fit of frustration at the second tee.

Paired with fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, Garcia slammed his club into the turf twice after hitting a shot that ended up in the fairway bunker on the par-five second hole at Augusta National.

Still incensed, he walked over to a nearby cooler and took a big swing at it, a whack that snapped the head off the shaft in the process.

"I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday at The Masters tournament," Garcia said in a statement posted on X. "I respect and value everything that The Masters and Augusta National Golf Club is to Golf.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I regret the way I acted and it has no place in our game. It doesn't reflect the respect and appreciation I have for The Masters, the patrons, tournament officials and golf fans around the world."

Because the club was damaged out of anger, Garcia was unable to replace it, leaving him without a driver for the rest of the round. He posted a three-over-par 75 to finish the week at eight over, third from last among the 54 players who made the cut.

The 46-year-old Garcia was spoken to by a Masters official at the fourth hole and issued a code of conduct warning.

When speaking to reporters after the round, Garcia declined to say what the official told him and gave short answers when asked to explain his record at the year's first major, where since his triumph he has missed the cut six of the eight times he has participated.

"Bad golf," he said.

Garcia, who won the 2017 Masters, joined LIV Golf in 2022 and has two wins in the Saudi-funded circuit — at Andalucia in 2024 and Hong Kong in 2025.

In 2019, Garcia was disqualified from the Saudi International for "serious misconduct" after purposefully damaging several greens.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement