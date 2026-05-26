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Gauff powers past Townsend to begin Paris title defence
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Gauff powers past Townsend to begin Paris title defence

Gauff powers past Townsend to begin Paris title defence
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Taylor Townsend of the U.S. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Gauff powers past Townsend to begin Paris title defence
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Taylor Townsend of the U.S. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Gauff powers past Townsend to begin Paris title defence
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2026 Taylor Townsend of the U.S. reacts during her first round match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
26 May 2026 11:02PM (Updated: 26 May 2026 11:16PM)
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PARIS, May 26 : Reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff recovered from a slow start to power past fellow American Taylor Townsend 6-4 6-0 as her title defence began in style on Tuesday.

On a baking Court Philippe-Chatrier, Gauff struggled to find her range early on and was a point away from slipping two breaks of serve behind against her compatriot.

But the fourth seed quickly recovered her poise to take control and move safely through to the second round.

Gauff double-faulted on set point at 5-3 in the opener but broke the Townsend serve in the next game to move ahead.

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After that it was one-way traffic as she raced to victory.

"I have so many great memories on this court," Gauff, who beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final last year, said.

"I was a little nervous going out today, that showed a bit, but I was able to find my calm."

Source: Reuters
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