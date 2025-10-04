Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE: George Russell put Mercedes on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday (Oct 4) with Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking the second spot on the front row and complaining of being obstructed as he tried to chase down the Englishman.

Russell crashed in practice on Friday but drove brilliantly around the Marina Bay track in the final round of qualifying to put in two laps worthy of pole, his best timed at one minute 29.158 seconds.

"Amazing to be on pole position," said Russell, who might take some encouragement from the fact that the driver on pole has won 10 of 15 editions of the Singapore Grand Prix.

"Yesterday was a very challenging day for many different reasons, but it's good to come back and get a good result today. Of course, there's a long, sweaty race tomorrow."

Championship leader Oscar Piastri, who has a 69-point advantage over Verstappen, will start on the second row of the with the other Mercedes driver, Kimi Antonelli, after clocking the third fastest time.

Dutchman Verstappen, who won the last two rounds of the championship from pole, was 0.182 seconds back and accused McLaren's Lando Norris of blocking him and forcing him to abort his final flying lap.

"It was close. The lap itself was coming nicely ... but unfortunately, I had a car like two seconds in front of me in the financial chicane," said the four-times world champion.

"I think it's quite clear that that's not nice when it happens. It could have been avoided."