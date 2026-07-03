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Germany coach Nagelsmann set to quit after World Cup exit, Bild says
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Germany coach Nagelsmann set to quit after World Cup exit, Bild says

Germany coach Nagelsmann set to quit after World Cup exit, Bild says

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Germany v Paraguay - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann looks dejected after the match as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amanda Perobelli

03 Jul 2026 02:50PM
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BERLIN, July 3 : Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann will step down following the team's early exit at the World Cup, the Bild newspaper reported on Friday, saying the 38-year-old had agreed to leave following talks with senior German soccer officials.

Bild, citing its own information without elaborating, said Nagelsmann decided to resign after a three-hour "secret summit" on Thursday at the German Football Association (DFB) headquarters in Frankfurt.

The DFB did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Friday. 

The paper said Nagelsmann had been urged to consider a voluntary departure after presenting his explanation for Germany's round-of-32 exit to Paraguay on penalties earlier this week, and that he would receive an estimated €7 million ($8 million) payoff.

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Germany's defeat by Paraguay in Boston on Monday marked a third successive World Cup flop after first-round exits in 2018 and 2022. They won the World Cup for a fourth time in 2014.

Nagelsmann, appointed in 2023 and the youngest coach in a World Cup knockout game in four decades, had said after the loss that he was "not someone to say 'I'm stepping down' just because we were eliminated".

($1 = 0.8734 euros)

Source: Reuters
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