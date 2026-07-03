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Germany coach Nagelsmann steps down after World Cup exit; DFB talking to Klopp
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Germany coach Nagelsmann steps down after World Cup exit; DFB talking to Klopp

Germany coach Nagelsmann steps down after World Cup exit; DFB talking to Klopp

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Germany v Paraguay - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann looks dejected after the match as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amanda Perobelli

03 Jul 2026 06:09PM (Updated: 03 Jul 2026 07:08PM)
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July 3 : Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann stepped down on Friday following the team's early World Cup exit, and the German Football Association said its board was in talks with Juergen Klopp to replace him.

Germany's defeat to Paraguay on penalties marked a third consecutive disappointing World Cup campaign after first-round exits in 2018 and 2022. The four-time world champions last lifted the trophy in 2014.

"My top priority has always been the team's success. After such a bitter disappointment, they deserve the chance for a fresh start," Nagelsmann said in a statement.

"A special thank you also goes to the fans. You carried us, you trusted us, you gave us energy, even during difficult times. It truly pains me that we disappointed you and couldn't give you any more memorable nights of football at this World Cup."

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Nagelsmann, 38, who took charge in 2023 and became the youngest coach to lead a team in a World Cup knockout match in four decades, had said after the defeat that he was "not someone to say 'I'm stepping down' just because we were eliminated."

"The German Football Association expressly thanks Julian Nagelsmann for his work since September 2023," DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said in a statement.

"He is characterised by a high level of commitment and extraordinary ambition. Julian Nagelsmann is also an extremely responsible and sincere person whom we all value."

The board said it had begun conversations with former Liverpool manager Klopp, who has signalled "general willingness" to consider the position.

Source: Reuters
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