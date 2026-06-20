Germany preparing for speedy challenge against Ivory Coast at World Cup

TORONTO, June 19 : Germany are expecting a challenging foot race in their next World Cup match against a speedy Ivory Coast side, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday.

Germany steamrolled past tournament debutants Curacao with a 7-1 victory in their opening match last week while Ivory Coast nabbed a late winner to secure a 1-0 win over Ecuador.

Nagelsmann said the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations ​winners will present some problems for his side when they meet in a Group E clash on Saturday.

"They have great defence. They have, on all three front positions, a lot of speed," Nagelsmann told reporters via a translator in Toronto. "During the last game with (Ivory Coast forward Nicolas) Pépé, he was really not reachable. He was everywhere."

Nagelsmann said the West Africans' strength in the middle of the pitch is also a threat but he and his players have been working to find solutions.

"We took some measures and prepared accordingly so we can take away as much strength as possible," said Nagelsmann. "We will not always be successful because they are just too good, but we will play our own match."

Nagelsmann also defended forward Leroy Sane following criticism of the 30-year-old's performance against Curacao. The Galatasaray winger was not on the scoresheet in the rout despite playing the full 90 minutes.

"It bothers me because I don't like it when (reporters) write something like this about my players," Nagelsmann said.

"But I think he has to convince you to write better about him," he added. "I don't think it changes his self-confidence. It helps when he has a good match, and then tomorrow he will have a good match as well."