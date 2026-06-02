Ghana name World Cup squad after injuries force delay

CARDIFF, June 1 : Ghana finally announced their World Cup squad late on Monday after coach Carlos Queiroz was forced to juggle last-minute injury concerns before finalising his 26-man selection.

Queiroz held a press conference on Monday before Ghana’s friendly against Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday but did not name the squad as had been expected. It was released just before FIFA's deadline.

The veteran Portuguese coach did confirm to reporters that centre back Alexander Djiku had been injured in training over the weekend and replaced by Dutch-born Derrick Luckassen.

Ghana had already been hit by the absence of Mohammed Kudus after he failed to recover from a thigh injury in a major blow to the country's World Cup hopes.

The key midfielder's recovery in time for next week's start of the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States had been a long shot after injury to a quad muscle in January and subsequent surgery.

Mohammed Salisu also missed out after the Monaco centre back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a Ligue 1 clash in January.

But the squad did see a return after a three-year absence for 31-year-old Baba Abdul Rahman. The former Chelsea fullback was in the 2022 World Cup squad but has featured in only one international for Ghana since.

The Black Stars face Panama on June 17 in Toronto in their opening Group L encounter before taking on England and Croatia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Anang, Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Defenders: Jonas Adjetey, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Kojo Oppong Preprah, Baba Abdul Rahman, Alidu Seidu, Marvin Senaya

Midfielders: Augustine Boakye, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Elisha Owusu, Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Caleb Yirenkyi

Forwards: Prince Kwabena Adu, Jordan Ayew, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Inaki Williams.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Stephen Coates)