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Giovanni van Bronckhorst returns to coach Feyenoord
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Giovanni van Bronckhorst returns to coach Feyenoord

Giovanni van Bronckhorst returns to coach Feyenoord

Soccer Football - Champions League - Manchester City vs Feyenoord - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 21, 2017 Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/File Photo

17 Jun 2026 11:31PM
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ROTTERDAM, June 17 : Feyenoord have appointed Giovanni van Bronckhorst as their new coach, bringing him back to the club to replace Robin van Persie, who was fired earlier this month.

Van Bronckhorst took Feyenoord to the Dutch league title in 2017, in the middle of a four-year spell in charge of the club. They also won the Dutch Cup twice and two Super Cups, and the five trophies make Van Bronckhorst the club’s most successful coach.

He was also a player at the club and captain of their Dutch Cup-winning team in 2008.

The 51-year-old signed a contract for two seasons, with an option for a third year, the club announced on Wednesday.

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He will be assisted by Sipke Hulshoff, who together with Van Bronckhorst served on Arne Slot’s staff at Liverpool this past season.

Van Persie was sacked despite Feyenoord finishing the Dutch season as runners-up and qualifying to compete in the Champions League.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters
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