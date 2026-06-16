Goalscorer Kamada credits ex-Palace boss Glasner for his Japan turnaround

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 15 : Daichi Kamada credited former Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner for an international renaissance that has seen the midfielder fulfil a lifelong ambition and become a vital cog in a Japan side determined to make a major impact at the World Cup.

The 29-year-old was awarded his side's 88th-minute equaliser in their electric 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Sunday when he inadvertently redirected Koki Ogawa's header past Bart Verbruggen to secure a late point for his country.

"That was just lucky but for me it's a dream come true," Kamada said of his late intervention. "A goal is a goal and I could help the team. At the last World Cup I didn't perform well, so I'm really happy to help the team."

Kamada, who was making his 50th international appearance on Sunday, started in all four of Japan's matches at the 2022 finals in Qatar but was often peripheral as he featured in a playmaking role not always suited to his talents.

While he retained the confidence of Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu, it has been the move into a deeper midfield role that has turned the former Lazio player into an increasingly important member of the Samurai Blue set-up.

'GLASNER GAVE ME THE OPPORTUNITY'

"In modern football we need more physicality and unfortunately I'm not such a fast player," said Kamada.

"I was always thinking that I really wanted to play as a No. 6 but the manager (Moriyasu) said I need to learn more and be more defensive.

"Oliver Glasner gave me the opportunity to play as a No. 6 and I've learned a lot about defending. Now I think we have many fast players so that's why I play at No. 6.

"The other 10 players make runs deep and do something different. I was always thinking I could play as a No. 6, since I was 18."

Glasner's influence on Kamada's career has been significant, with the pair having previously worked together for two seasons at Eintracht Frankfurt before reconnecting at Palace in 2024 when the midfielder was one of the Austrian's first signings.

"I've always said his defensive tactics are among the best in the world and Japan also play the same system, 3-4-3," Kamada said of Glasner, who left Palace following the conclusion of the club's season.

"I also can help the team with what we can improve because I've learned a lot from Oliver Glasner.

"We have improved a lot but we're still not a top national team. We have to defend well and his tactics really work for the Japanese national team right now."

Kamada's positional switch has gone some way towards softening the blow for the Japanese following the loss of the influential Wataru Endo to injury as the Samurai Blue look to make a run deep into the World Cup knockout rounds.

"We were very disappointed when we lost key players but we could show that we have many talented players, young players," he said.

"This is very good for Japan. We just play for them. We really want to make history for Japan."