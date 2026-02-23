Singapore’s top female golfer Shannon Tan eyes stronger home showing at HSBC Women’s World Championship

SINGAPORE: Fresh off a breakthrough season on the Ladies European Tour, Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan is set to test herself against the world’s best at the upcoming HSBC Women’s World Championship.

It will mark Tan’s second appearance at the US$3 million tournament – widely regarded as “Asia’s Major” – which runs from Feb 26 to Mar 1 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

The championship will see many of the top names in women’s golf descend on Singapore, and Tan will once again carry local hopes alongside fellow Singaporean Chen Xingtong, as one of two home players in the elite field.

The 21-year-old is aiming to better her tied-34th finish from last year and continue building towards her long-term goal of securing a prestigious Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) card.

TRAILBLAZER IN SINGAPORE WOMEN’S GOLF

Tan has already carved out a series of firsts for Singapore golf.

She became the first Singaporean to win on the Ladies European Tour, ending her season last year with the Order of Merit title – given to the tour’s best player.

She was also the first local female golfer to make the cut at a Major, and the first Singaporean golfer to compete at the Olympics.

All this came after she turned professional only in 2024. But the transition to life on tour was not without its challenges, she told CNA.

"The first few months … Everything was new and different. I think even the off-course stuff – like (settling) the logistics to travel, booking accommodation, visas and everything – that was a bit new to me,” she added.

“But of course, it was good to learn how to do that, and in terms of tournament prep, I think my prep's gotten a bit longer the more I've played – like with warm-up and stretching and just putting more time into that."