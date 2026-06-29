Gotham FC sign Australian striker Kerr

NEW YORK, June 29 : Australian striker Sam Kerr has signed with Gotham FC, the reigning champion NWSL side said on Monday, after a dazzling career with Chelsea that saw her win five Women's Super League titles.

The all-time leading regular season goal-scorer for the North American league recorded 116 goals across all competitions with Chelsea and was the 2023 Ballon d'Or runner-up.

Kerr, who was a free agent, signed a contract through the 2030 season. She previously played with New York between 2015 and 2017.

"This club was an important part of my journey, and to come back at this moment, with everything Gotham has built, is really special. The ambition here is clear, and I’m looking forward to helping this team compete for trophies and create more history," Kerr said in a statement.

The signing is a fine coup for the NWSL, which saw several players exit for opportunities in Europe last year, and brings one of the game's brightest talents to the biggest sports market in the United States.

"Sam is one of the defining players of her generation and a game-changing talent who has consistently delivered at the highest levels of world football,” Yael Averbuch West, the president of soccer operations for Gotham, said.

"Bringing Sam back to Gotham is a landmark moment for our club, and we couldn’t be more excited."