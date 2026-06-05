Greece spoil Sweden's pre-World Cup party with 2-2 friendly draw

STOCKHOLM, June 4 : Sweden were on the verge of securing a perfect send-off in their final pre-World Cup friendly until Greece scored deep into second-half stoppage time to grab a 2-2 draw.

Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres joined up with the squad on Wednesday following Arsenal's defeat by Paris St Germain on penalties in Saturday's Champions League final, and just over 24 hours later he got on the scoresheet.

He fired a free kick in the 53rd minute that deflected off Vangelis Pavlidis and flew into the net to cancel out Kostas Tsimikas's opening goal for Greece early in the first half.

Both sides rang the changes on the hour mark and the Swedes appeared to be heading for victory when substitute Taha Ali teed up Gustav Nilsson to make it 2-1 in the 69th minute, but a goal deep into stoppage time by Giorgos Masouras spoiled the Swedish party as the visitors escaped with a 2-2 draw.

Sweden kick off their World Cup Group F campaign against Tunisia on June 14 before facing the Netherlands and Japan.