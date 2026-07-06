Gritty France show they can also get their hands dirty

NEW YORK, July 5 : For four matches at the World Cup, France had enchanted the world with their attacking play — spellbinding Champagne football that invited comparisons with some of the game’s greatest sides.

Yet in Saturday’s trench war against Paraguay, Les Bleus showed they could get their hands dirty too and the way they emerged unscathed from that confrontation spoke volumes about their capacity to win a third title.

They will face Morocco in Thursday’s quarter-final, arguably the strongest team in the competition after France so far, but Didier Deschamps’ side have proved they possess steel as well as extraordinary talent.

For 90 minutes, they resisted the provocation of a Paraguay side who played with the weapons at their disposal and whether people like it or not, the dark arts that were on display are part of the history of the global game.

France’s achievement was to come through it — unlike Germany, eliminated by the South Americans in the round of 32 — and to do so in 90 minutes, unlike Argentina, who needed a draining extra-time battle to overcome Cape Verde.

Not always helped by referee Ilgiz Tantashev, who did not show Paraguay a single yellow card, France nevertheless reached the quarter-finals having shown they are as strong in a fight as they are on the ball.

"Their main quality is that they know how to go to war, but we reminded everyone that France are not just about playing football," second-half substitute Rayan Cherki said.

"To anyone who wants to go to war with us, this is what you should expect.”

The attacking midfielder was philosophical about the officiating.

"The refereeing, I have nothing to say about this. You saw how it went. How many fouls? 30, 40? And no yellow cards for them? Who cares? We're in the quarter-finals," he said.

At the final whistle, Kylian Mbappe, who scored the only goal with a 70th-minute penalty, stood in front of Paraguay defender Junior Alonso with raised arms and a sneering smile.

"We can do it, everything. At the end of the day, we got the better of them," he said.

The only concern for France is that Bradley Barcola, Manu Kone and Michael Olise each picked up a yellow card and will miss a potential semi-final if they are booked against Morocco.

While Deschamps can rely on Desire Doue, who won the penalty for France against Paraguay, if Barcola was to be suspended, and has other options in midfield should Kone miss out, Olise's absence would be a major blow for Les Bleus.

Olise picked up 12 yellow cards in 52 games at club level with Bayern Munich this season.