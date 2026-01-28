Hadjar crashes Red Bull car in Barcelona pre-season testing

Jan 27 : Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar crashed in wet conditions during the second day of Formula One pre-season testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, promoted to Red Bull's team for the 2026 season, lost control at the final corner and hit the barriers, according to the BBC report which cited eyewitnesses at the private test session.

Neither Red Bull nor the FIA immediately responded to requests for comment.

The BBC reported that Hadjar spun and hit the barrier backwards in drizzly conditions. Videos and photos posted on social media appeared to show the crashed car. The images could not be verified by Reuters.

The incident came after Hadjar described Monday's running as "pretty productive", after completing numerous laps in the RB22 chassis with Red Bull's new power unit.

The Spanish track is currently hosting a five-day shakedown, with teams allowed to run for three of those five days, before two pre-season tests follow in Bahrain in February.

Only Red Bull and Ferrari ran on Tuesday due to the weather forecast.

The 2026 season marks the start of a new engine era with an overhaul of the technical regulations.

World champions McLaren postponed their track debut until Wednesday due to the weather and will now participate in the final three days of testing.