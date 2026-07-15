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Haiti part ways with coach Migne after World Cup campaign
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Sport

Haiti part ways with coach Migne after World Cup campaign

Haiti part ways with coach Migne after World Cup campaign
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Haiti v Scotland - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Haiti coach Sebastien Migne before the match REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Haiti part ways with coach Migne after World Cup campaign
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Haiti v Scotland - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Haiti coach Sebastien Migne REUTERS/Brian Snyder
15 Jul 2026 07:48AM
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July 14 : Haiti have reached an agreement to part ways with coach Sebastien Migne, ending the Frenchman's tenure after he led the country to their first World Cup appearance since 1974, the football federation announced on Tuesday.

• The decision was made by mutual consent, the federation said in a statement.

• Haiti thanked Migne for his "professionalism, commitment, and dedication".

• Migne, 53, had been in charge of Haiti since 2024.

• Haiti exited the tournament in the group stage after losing 1-0 to Scotland, 3-0 to Brazil and 4-2 to Morocco.

Source: Reuters
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