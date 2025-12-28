Hakimi could finally make 2025 Africa Cup of Nations bow against Zambia

Dec 28 : ‌Morocco coach Walid Regragui has confirmed captain Achraf Hakimi is fit to face Zambia in their final Group A clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday after two false starts in the competition so far.

Hakimi was crowned Africa’s best player ‌at the Confederation of African Football awards ‌last month but appeared at the ceremony in Rabat on crutches, sparking doubt over whether he would recover in time for the finals.

The Paris St Germain right-back said he felt ready to play on the eve of the ‍tournament, but has not been used in host Morocco’s opening two games, a 2-0 victory over Comoros and a 1-1 draw against Mali.

However, Regragui said on Sunday that the player ​is now available and ‌thanked PSG for aiding the player’s recovery and releasing him early to link up with the ​national team and work with their medical staff.

“I want to thank ⁠Paris St Germain. If ‌Hakimi is back with us today, it's thanks to ​them,” Regragui said.

"There's not a single club in the world that would release a player 15 ‍days before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco ⁠need victory over Zambia to ensure they win Group B having ​last lifted the ‌Cup of Nations trophy in 1976.