Hamilton fastest in sole Silverstone practice

SILVERSTONE, England, July 3 : Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton went fastest in sole practice for his home British Grand Prix on Friday while Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli outshone Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Seven times world champion Hamilton threw down an early marker for the sunny Silverstone weekend with a best lap of one minute 29.260 seconds, 0.213 quicker than 19-year-old Italian Antonelli's earlier eye-catching effort and a real statement of intent.

Hamilton has won a record nine times at the former airfield where the championship started in 1950 and another victory on Sunday would be Ferrari's 250th in Formula One.

The race is set to be the biggest British Grand Prix yet, with 565,000 spectators expected.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third fastest, 0.599 off Hamilton's pace, with Russell fourth and 0.678 slower than his leading compatriot and former teammate.

Red Bull's four times world champion Max Verstappen was sixth fastest and sandwiched between the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and last year's winner and world champion Lando Norris - who has his own 'Landostand' packed with supporters.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was eighth on the timesheets ahead of Audi's Nico Hulkenberg, who took his first career podium at the circuit last year in third place, and Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson completing the top 10.

The practice session was the only one of the weekend, with sprint qualifying following later on Friday before Saturday's sprint race and regular qualifying for Sunday's grand prix.

Antonelli, winner of five races in a row until Hamilton ended the sequence in Spain last month, has a 40-point lead over Russell after eight rounds with Hamilton a further six adrift.