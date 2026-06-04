Havertz embraces 'good problem' of Germany's forward firepower ahead of World Cup

CHICAGO, June 3 : Germany forward Kai Havertz says the team's attacking players are not competing against each other for starting spots but working collectively towards success at the World Cup, which begins next week in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Speaking online in the first press conference since the team's arrival in the U.S. on Tuesday, Havertz said it was a luxury to have such quality in the squad.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann boasts an array of forward options among the strikers and attacking midfielders, including Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Nick Woltemade, Lennart Karl, as well as Leroy Sane and Havertz among others.

"We have many options (in attack)," Havertz, who scored in Arsenal's Champions League final defeat to Paris St Germain on penalties last week, said. "It is a very good problem to have. It is much better to have more good players than fewer in the team."

Germany, who play the U.S. in their last warm-up friendly on Saturday before the tournament starts on June 11, had Wirtz, Musiala, 18-year-old Karl and Undav in their starting lineup for a 4-0 win over Finland on Sunday, with Havertz absent due to his Champions League commitments.

"There is variety. We need all the players and many capable of playing in different positions," Havertz said when asked whether he feared internal competition from in-form Undav, who scored twice and set up another goal against the Finns.

"His stats speak for themselves. In the national team he is an extremely important part. We, as players, know that. No one fears anyone. We have to function as a team together and everyone will be needed."

The Germans go into the tournament to restore their dented international reputation after shock first-round exits in 2018 and 2022.

The four-times champions have not tasted international success since winning their last World Cup title in Brazil in 2014.

Germany are in Group E at the World Cup and kick off their campaign against Curacao on June 14 before facing Ivory Coast and Ecuador.