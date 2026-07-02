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Holgado and Mir to join Gresini in MotoGP from 2027
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Holgado and Mir to join Gresini in MotoGP from 2027

Holgado and Mir to join Gresini in MotoGP from 2027
MotoGP - Brazil Grand Prix - Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna, Goiania, Brazil - March 22, 2026 CFMOTO Aspar Team's Daniel Holgado in action during the moto2 race REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Holgado and Mir to join Gresini in MotoGP from 2027
Mar 29, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Honda HRC Joan Mir (36) looks on before the start of the 2026 MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the United States at Circuit of The Americas Austin. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
02 Jul 2026 05:17PM
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July 2 : Former Moto2 Rookie of the Year Daniel Holgado will step up to MotoGP with Gresini Racing from the 2027 season, joining former world champion Joan Mir, the Ducati-backed team announced on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Holgado joined Aspar's Moto2 team in 2025 and claimed two victories, finishing sixth in the championship. The Spaniard has added another win this season and is currently sixth in the standings.

Mir, the 2020 MotoGP champion, will leave Honda at the end of the season to join Gresini as the team revamps its rider line-up, with Alex Marquez moving to KTM and Fermin Aldeguer joining VR46 Ducati.

"Dani is a profile we have been following for a long time and we are pleased that he can begin his rookie experience with us," said team owner Nadia Padovani.

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"Joan is a MotoGP world champion: his record speaks for itself.

"One is at the beginning of his journey, the other aims to rediscover his best sensations and make the most of his potential. For both, we want to be a constant reference point."

At Gresini, Mir will ride a factory-spec Ducati Desmosedici from 2027.

Source: Reuters
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