Horse Racing-Gaelic Warrior powers to Cheltenham Gold Cup victory

CHELTENHAM, England, March 13 : Gaelic Warrior powered up the hill to take a commanding eight-length victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup for record-breaking jockey Paul Townend and superstar trainer Willie Mullins.

After tracking the leaders an ice-cool Townend hit the front with two fences to go, cruising past Harry Redknapp's The Jukebox Man off the home turn and from then on Gaelic Warrior's success was never in doubt as he pulled away towards the line.

Joint 11/4 favourite Jango Baie ran on gamely to finish second in National Hunt racing's most prestigious race, while last year's winner Inothewayurthinking (11/1) finished third with Dan Skelton's hope Grey Dawning (16/1) fourth.

Townend's triumph in front of a 67,000 crowd makes him the Gold Cup's most successful jockey of all time, with the five-times winner saying it felt "surreal" to hold such a record.

"People go through very successful careers and not win any, so look I'm just very fortunate to be in Willie's (camp)," he said. "I wouldn't have any without being there and the owners that are able to go and buy the horses that Willie wants."

Gaelic Warrior's win makes Mullins the joint-most successful Gold Cup trainer of all time, taking his tally to five.

Mullins said he had huge faith in the horse, though his natural exuberance over fences caused the trainer a couple of nervous moments, and credited Townend for his confident riding after Gaelic Warrior took a huge leap four out.

"It was nerve-wracking for me," he said. "Then he jumped to the front of the fourth-last, put in that powerful jump, I said, has he got there too soon and I was a bag of nerves ... to have Paul Townend in charge on one gives me a lot of confidence."

Of his record-breaking jockey, Mullins added: "He's a very cool, calm, nice man and what I really like about Paul is when things get tough, he just gets tougher."

GAELIC WARRIOR PROVES AMPLE SUBSTITUTE

The Closutton camp were dealt a blow when dual former winner Galopin des Champs was ruled out ahead of the festival, but Gaelic Warrior proved an ample substitute.

Mullins has now trained eight winners at this year's festival, taking his total festival winners to 121.

The Gold Cup marks the week’s second big win for owners Rich and Susannah Ricci after mare Lossiemouth won Tuesday’s Champion Hurdle by six and a half lengths. Ricci has made no secret of his desire to win a Gold Cup, which had evaded him until now.

It is the first time an owner has won the Champion Hurdle and Cheltenham Gold Cup at the same meeting since Dorothy Paget triumphed with Solford and Roman Hackle in 1940.

"To win the double is extraordinary, and I feel very appreciative of it," Rich Ricci told Reuters.

"Willie's terrific, a great trainer. We've been in business together a long time. I mean, winning two of the big races of the week. What a thrill."

Gaelic Warrior's success was marred by the death of Envoi Allen after the race.

A spokesperson for Cheltenham Racecourse said: “After competing in our fifth race of the day, Envoi Allen collapsed on course. He was immediately attended to by a team of veterinary experts but sadly passed away.

“Envoi Allen was a supremely talented horse and our heartfelt condolences are with all his connections.”