I don't have to prove myself to anyone, says Germany's Nagelsmann

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 28 : Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann does not feel any pressure to prove himself, he said on Sunday, with the four-times world champions facing Paraguay in the World Cup Round of 32, their first knockout match in the competition in 12 years.

The Germans came into the World Cup on a nine-match winning run and demolished Curacao 7-1 in their Group E opener before snatching a stoppage-time win against Ivory Coast, to secure top spot.

They had suffered first-round exits in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and looked set for a 12th straight win before a shock 2-1 loss to Ecuador in their last group match snapped their streak and instantly raised alarm bells among their fans.

The defeat, while having no consequences having sealed top spot, piled instant pressure on Nagelsmann, who had repeatedly said before the tournament that the goal was to win the title.

"It is only about the team and success," Nagelsmann told a press conference. "To bring onto the pitch the good atmosphere we have as a group. I don't feel I have to prove anything apart to help my players and prepare them for the game."

"I do not think I have any responsibility to prove myself to anyone," he added.

Nagelsmann has been in charge since September 2023 and is taking part in his first World Cup. He has insisted on leaving top scorer Deniz Undav on the bench at the start of all three group matches with the forward having netted three times and delivered two assists as a substitute so far in this tournament.

He has also been criticised back home for sticking to a specific lineup despite some players still out of form, including Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

Paraguay advanced as one of the eight best third-place finishers at the expanded 48-team tournament and are the clear underdogs going into the game on Monday.

"They are a very uncomfortable opponent who will be demanding a lot from us," Nagelsmann said. He said expectations in Germany were for the team to always win.

"It is always about winning when talking about the national team, trying to win every game. How you deal with expectations is just self-confidence, give the players a good plan so they feel comfortable and do the right things on the pitch.

"If you win everything is perfect, if you lose everything is shit, so we have to win tomorrow," he said.