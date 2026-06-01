Ice hockey-Norway stun Canada to win sensational bronze at world championship

ZURICH, May 31 : Norway pulled off a staggering 3-2 overtime win to beat Canada and secure the bronze medal at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on Sunday, securing their best-ever finish and handing the Canadians another stunning defeat at the tournament.

Sensationally knocked out at the quarter-final stage last year by Denmark, the Canadians came into the bronze-medal game hotly tipped to secure their first podium finish since 2023, but they fell behind 2-0 and needed two late goals from Robert Thomas, the second coming with eight seconds left, just to force overtime.

The Norwegians, who looked out on their feet as they were hammered 6-0 in their semi-final against host nation Switzerland on Saturday, dug deep one last time and Noah Steen got the all-important winning goal 3:32 into the overtime period to pick up Norway's first medal at the tournament.

The victory prompted a congratulatory message from Norway prime minister Jonas Gahr Store on social media, who wrote. "An incredible and historic day - with a winning goal in sudden death... We celebrate, (this is) a new era for Norwegian ice hockey."

Hosts Switzerland face Finland in the final later on Sunday.