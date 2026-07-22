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Immelman named International Team assistant for Presidents Cup
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Immelman named International Team assistant for Presidents Cup

Immelman named International Team assistant for Presidents Cup
Dec 21, 2024; Orlando, Florida, [USA]; Trevor Immelman tees off during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Immelman named International Team assistant for Presidents Cup
Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; International Team captain Trevor Immelman speaks during the singles match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
22 Jul 2026 10:36PM
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July 22 : International Team captain Geoff Ogilvy announced on Wednesday that 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will return as one of his assistants for this year's Presidents Cup showdown against the United States at Medinah Country ​Club outside Chicago.

• Immelman previously served as a captain’s assistant in 2019 and 2024

• The South African joins Camilo Villegas on Ogilvy’s leadership roster

• Immelman competed for the International team in 2005 and 2007

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• Immelman served as Presidents Cup captain in 2022

• Ogilvy has two remaining spots available to round out his slate of captain’s assistants

• The Presidents Cup will be ⁠held ​September 24-27 ​on Medinah Country Club's Course No. 3

Source: Reuters
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