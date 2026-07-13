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India beat England in historic first women's test at Lord's
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India beat England in historic first women's test at Lord's

India beat England in historic first women's test at Lord's
Cricket - Women's Test Match - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 13, 2026 England's Issy Wong in action Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
India beat England in historic first women's test at Lord's
Cricket - Women's Test Match - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 13, 2026 England players during the post match presentation ceremony as they look dejected after losing the match Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
India beat England in historic first women's test at Lord's
Cricket - Women's Test Match - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 13, 2026 India's Sneh Rana celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Amy Jones, caught out by Shafali Verma Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
India beat England in historic first women's test at Lord's
Cricket - Women's Test Match - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 12, 2026 England's Heather Knight in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
India beat England in historic first women's test at Lord's
Cricket - Women's Test Match - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 12, 2026 India's Harmanpreet Kaur in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
13 Jul 2026 08:03PM (Updated: 13 Jul 2026 08:48PM)
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LONDON, July 13 : India beat England by 270 runs as the first women's test match in the history of Lord's cricket ground concluded on Monday with the hosts being all out for 186 while chasing a target of 457.

Lord's, cricket's most iconic ground, has been hosting international matches since 1884, and staged its first women's international in 1976, a 50-over match between England and Australia.

It took another 50 years for a women's test, scheduled for four days from Friday, to be held at the ground owned by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which prohibited women from joining the club until 1999.

"Playing at Lord's is always special... hopefully we'll get many more (tests here). These kinds of matches bring a lot of happiness," Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.

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Put in to bat first, opener Smriti Mandhana (83) held firm as India lost two quick wickets, before Issy Wong got her caught behind. Kaur (58) and Deepti Sharma (57) helped the visitors to post 285, while Sophie Ecclestone (3-68) took the last three wickets in quick succession.

Ecclestone's three-wicket haul made her England's highest wicket-taker in women's cricket with 338 wickets across all formats, surpassing Katherine Sciver-Brunt's 335.

GAUD IS FIRST WOMAN TO GO ON LORD'S TEST HONOURS BOARD

In reply, England posted only 170 as 22-year-old Indian medium-pacer Kranti Gaud took five wickets for 37 runs, becoming the first woman to have her name inscribed on the Lord's test honours board, reserved for those who score a century, take five wickets in an innings or 10 in a test match at the ground.

"The day the test began, I thought: 'I'll get my name on the board for sure'," player-of-the-match Gaud said.

Two more women soon joined Gaud on the board as Indian wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia (113) scored a crucial century, while Ecclestone got a five-wicket haul. India declared at 341-7 on the third day, setting a target of 457.

Under pressure, England's top order collapsed as Tamsin Beaumont and Heather Knight, playing in their last international match, were dismissed by Gaud early, leaving the hosts reeling at 34-4.

Mady Villiers (26) tried to limit the damage but she got out when Richa Ghosh, fielding up close at silly mid-off, spectacularly caught a well-timed cover drive at point-blank range, leaving even her teammates shaking their heads in disbelief.

Amy Jones (54) fell early on the fourth day but Ecclestone continued the fight, scoring her first test 50 before Sneh Rana (4-42) bowled her, ending England's chase.

Source: Reuters
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