India's Rana to miss England ODIs with hamstring injury, Yadav to replace him

July 12 : A hamstring injury has sidelined Indian seamer Harshit Rana from the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series with England, and India's cricket board (BCCI) has named Prince Yadav as his replacement in the squad.

• Rana suffered the injury during the third T20 against England, and missed the remaining two matches as India lost 4-0 to the hosts.

• Yadav, who played in the T20 series but was not named in the ODI squad, will stay in England for the 50-over matches starting from Tuesday in Birmingham.

• Spinner Varun Chakravarthy also injured his hamstring during the T20 series, and will miss this month's T20 series in Zimbabwe. Ravi Bishnoi has replaced him in the squad for the three-match series starting July 23.

• India's squad for the ODI series against England: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

• India's squad for the T20 series against Zimbabwe: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.