India's Zee Entertainment in talks to stream FIFA World Cup in India

May 26 : India's Zee Entertainment is in talks with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to stream the 2026 World Cup in the country, the company said on Tuesday.
Source: Reuters
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May 26 : India's Zee Entertainment is in talks with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to stream the 2026 World Cup in the country, the company said on Tuesday.
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