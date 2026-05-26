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India's Zee Entertainment in talks to stream FIFA World Cup in India
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India's Zee Entertainment in talks to stream FIFA World Cup in India

India's Zee Entertainment in talks to stream FIFA World Cup in India

May 25, 2026; Toronto, ON, CAN; FIFA World Cup is displayed during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola at Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

26 May 2026 10:44PM (Updated: 26 May 2026 10:54PM)
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May 26 : India's Zee Entertainment is in talks with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to stream the 2026 World Cup in the country, the company said on Tuesday. 

Source: Reuters
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