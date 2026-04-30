Injured Salah expected to return for Liverpool before end of season

April 29 : Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to play for the Premier League side again this season, with the club saying on Wednesday that the muscle injury he suffered is not as serious as first thought.

Salah came off during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace with a suspected hamstring injury that threatened to end his season as well as his career at the Anfield club, with the Egyptian leaving at the end of the campaign.

Egypt's national team director Ibrahim Hassan said Salah would need four weeks of treatment for a hamstring tear, effectively ending his season before the World Cup, but the club confirmed it was a minor muscle injury.

"Liverpool FC can confirm Mohamed Salah is expected to be available to play again before the end of this season," the club said in a statement.

"The issue that caused his withdrawal has now been confirmed as a minor muscle injury.

"It is, however, anticipated Salah will return to action ahead of 2025-26's conclusion and his departure from the Reds this summer."

Dubbed "The Egyptian King", Salah is third on Liverpool's all-time top scorers list, with 257 goals in 440 appearances.

Liverpool are fourth in the standings with 58 points and next play away at Manchester United on Sunday.