Injuries force Australia reset for Paraguay clash

SANTA CLARA, California, June 24 : Australia full back Jacob Italiano has been ruled out of at least the World Cup Group D clash against Paraguay on Thursday due to a suspected adductor injury, joining veteran forward Mathew Leckie on the sidelines.

Australia need a win or a draw at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium to be certain to reach the round of 32.

Coach Tony Popovic faces a reshuffle in defence after right back Italiano was injured at training after starting in the 2-0 win over Turkey and 2-0 defeat to the United States.

Midfield/winger Leckie, who started on the right against the U.S., was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Popovic told reporters on Wednesday Italiano needed further tests to work out the extent of the injury and was cagey about his likely replacements.

Jason Geria replaced Italiano in the second half of the Turkey win while Leckie came off for the recently naturalised Cristian Volpato against the U.S.

Australians will clamour for Nestory Irankunda to return to the starting 11 after he and Connor Metcalfe, the goalscorers against Turkey, started on the bench against the Americans.

POPOVIC CRITICISED

Former Socceroos and Australian pundits slammed Popovic for benching the duo, with Australia conceding two goals and playing poorly in the first half.

Popovic stood by the decisions.

"We're very comfortable with the players we chose against the U.S.," he said.

"I wouldn't change that. I'd only change the performance in the first half, that we could match them a bit better, but I'm sure from that experience we'll be better against Paraguay, and God willing, we get through."

Former Socceroos defender Popovic played the last of his 58 internationals against Paraguay in a friendly, scoring a late goal to put Australia in the lead only for a teammate to dampen the celebrations with an own goal in the 1-1 draw.

Twenty years on, a draw will be enough for Popovic to guide the team into the knockout phase as the second-ranked team behind the U.S. and even a loss may be sufficient to advance from third in the group.

Although renowned for being a pragmatist, Popovic said the Socceroos were focused only on winning.

"We know nothing's given to you at a World Cup," he said.

"We'll have to earn everything tomorrow night, we expect that we actually want that, that's how it should be, and we're looking forward to a great test."