Logo
Logo

Sport

IOC accepts charter change on sports neutrality and sports programme
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

IOC accepts charter change on sports neutrality and sports programme

IOC accepts charter change on sports neutrality and sports programme
Olympics - IOC Extraordinary Session - Press Conference - SwissTech Convention Center, Ecublens, Switzerland - June 24, 2026 International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry during the session REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
IOC accepts charter change on sports neutrality and sports programme
Olympics - IOC Extraordinary Session - Press Conference - SwissTech Convention Center, Ecublens, Switzerland - June 24, 2026 General view of International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry during the session REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
24 Jun 2026 08:49PM (Updated: 24 Jun 2026 09:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA, June 24 : The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday accepted changes to the Olympic Charter proposed by the executive board to reinforce the political neutrality of sport.

The amendments strengthen language emphasising that sport should be free from political interference, with one stressing the IOC's role in ensuring neutrality "at all times, free from governmental, cultural, societal or economic pressure".

    The IOC says the reforms are designed to protect athletes and competitions from outside influence and prevent the Olympic Games from being used for political purposes.

The Committee also accepted changes concerning the games' sports programme in a vote by members. 

It means that individual disciplines, rather than entire sports, will be evaluated for selection to feature in the summer and winter games, as of the 2032 Brisbane games. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement