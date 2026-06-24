IOC accepts charter change on sports neutrality and sports programme

GENEVA, June 24 : The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday accepted changes to the Olympic Charter proposed by the executive board to reinforce the political neutrality of sport.

The amendments strengthen language emphasising that sport should be free from political interference, with one stressing the IOC's role in ensuring neutrality "at all times, free from governmental, cultural, societal or economic pressure".

The IOC says the reforms are designed to protect athletes and competitions from outside influence and prevent the Olympic Games from being used for political purposes.

The Committee also accepted changes concerning the games' sports programme in a vote by members.

It means that individual disciplines, rather than entire sports, will be evaluated for selection to feature in the summer and winter games, as of the 2032 Brisbane games.