Ipswich appoint O'Neil as new manager

June 23 : Ipswich Town have appointed Gary O’Neil as their new manager on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday, following the departure of Kieran McKenna after five seasons in charge.

McKenna stepped down from his role as head coach, deciding to take a break, despite guiding Ipswich back to the English top flight with a second-place Championship finish in May.

O’Neil, 43, will take over after a six-month spell at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, where he guided the club to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League for the first time in their history.

“It is an honour to be appointed manager of this great football club,” O’Neil said in a statement.

“I have followed the progress the club has made over the last few years closely and to now have the opportunity to lead Ipswich Town in the Premier League is something I am hugely excited by.

“There is a strong vision and ambition at this club and I am fully aware of the responsibility that brings, given how much it means to its supporters and to the community of Ipswich and Suffolk.”

O'Neil previously managed Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. He secured top-flight survival for both sides during his tenure, guiding Bournemouth to a 15th-place finish and Wolves to 14th in his respective debut seasons.

The former Premier League player replaced Liam Rosenior as Strasbourg head coach in January, guiding the club to an eighth-place finish.