Ipswich draw at Southampton to set up three-way promotion scrap on final day

SOUTHAMPTON, England, April 28 : The race for automatic promotion to the Premier League will reach a thrilling climax on Saturday after second-placed Ipswich Town drew 2-2 at Southampton on Tuesday - a result that ended the home side's hopes of going straight up.

Jack Clarke struck an 87th-minute equaliser for Ipswich but they could not manage the victory that would have virtually assured them of promotion behind champions Coventry City.

Kieran McKenna's side are still favourites but must beat Queen's Park Rangers on the final day of the Championship season on Saturday to guarantee a return to the top flight.

It was heartbreak for Southampton who have been on a sensational run of form and who thought they had won the game with Cyle Larin's silky finish in the 80th to go 2-1 ahead.

Had they held on, it would have meant a four-way battle for the runners-up spot on Saturday but they can no longer go up automatically and will now prepare for the playoffs.

Ipswich have 81 points from 45 games with third-placed Millwall, who host relegated Oxford United on Saturday, on 80. Fourth-placed Middlesbrough, who are on 79, need a win and for Ipswich and Millwall to stumble to stand a chance.

They travel to sixth-placed Wrexham who have 70 points along with Hull City and are battling to secure a playoff spot.

Tuesday's result at a raucous St Mary's Stadium suited neither side although it was more painful for Southampton who extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to 18 games.

"I would have enjoyed the game if we got the three points but if you want to make an advertisement for the Championship I think that was the game to watch," Southampton manager Tonda Eckert said. "We have clarity now and we need to get ready for the playoffs."

Ipswich took the lead just after the interval when Wes Burns lashed a shot past Southampton keeper Daniel Peretz.

Victory would have put them three points clear of Millwall and, with a vastly superior goal difference, return to the Premier League at the first attempt would have been assured.

But Southampton responded strongly and were awarded a free kick on the edge of the area after a wild tackle by Ipswich's Jacob Greaves on Finn Azaz.

Southampton were furious at the tackle but made Ipswich pay as Ryan Manning's powerful free kick flicked off Marcelino Nunez and past the diving keeper Christian Walton.

Canada forward Larin, on loan from Real Mallorca, showed great control and composure to finish with the outside of his left foot and spark wild celebrations amongst the home fans.

But there was another twist as substitute Clarke fired in to set up a frantic finale in which Ipswich's George Hirst had a goal ruled out for offside and Clarke was denied by a superb fingertip save by Peretz.

"You probably can't come much closer to getting promoted than we were at the end, it was a matter of inches from the ball going in the net, but I loved where we're at and I am looking forward to Saturday now," Ipswich boss McKenna said.