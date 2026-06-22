Iran coach says unbeaten World Cup start will be remembered in history

INGLEWOOD, California: Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei believes his team's unbeaten start to the World Cup will be written in their footballing history after a turbulent build-up marked by war-related disruption, travel complications and limited preparation.

Iran followed their opening draw against New Zealand with another point on Sunday (Jun 21), holding Belgium to a 0-0 draw in Los Angeles to move on to two points in Group G.

Ten-man Belgium dominated possession but could not break down a disciplined Iranian defence, with goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand producing a string of saves to preserve the result. Iran also threatened on the counter and came close to snatching victory.

Ghalenoei said the result had to be viewed in the context of the difficulties his squad had faced over the past six months.

"I want to go back six months," he told reporters. "We were in war conditions for six months; we didn't have our league operating."

The coach said visa delays, travel restrictions and cancelled friendlies had severely disrupted preparations, with players split between those based inside and outside the country.

"Many teams cancelled the games they would play against us. We came to the World Cup in the worst conditions possible," he said.

Iran had less than 16 hours of training before facing Belgium and continue to face demanding travel schedules during the tournament, with the team due to return to their base in Mexico's Tijuana before preparing for Friday's clash with Egypt in Seattle.

Despite those challenges, Ghalenoei said avoiding defeat in the opening two matches represented a landmark achievement.

"Playing without a loss in two games is a great achievement. It will be written in our footballing history," he said. "I don't think any team in the world could have sustained such conditions and play like this."

Ghalenoei reserved special praise for Beiranvand, calling him "one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of Iranian football" after the veteran's seven-save performance earned Iran a valuable point.

"These players are giving everything and playing with their heart," Ghalenoei said. "The history and future generations will remember them."