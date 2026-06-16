INGLEWOOD, California, June 15 : Iran twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with New Zealand in an exciting World Cup clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Monday, as protests against Tehran's government and a tentative agreement to end the U.S.-Iran war formed a charged backdrop to the match.

New Zealand took an early lead when Elijah Just volleyed home from inside the box after being set up by Chris Wood.

The goal was celebrated by some fans critical of the Iranian government, many of whom carried Iran's pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag. Some also booed Iran's national anthem before kickoff.

But most of the crowd of more than 70,000 appeared firmly behind Team Melli, chanting "Ir-ran! Ir-ran!" and erupting when Ramin Rezaeian equalised shortly after the half-hour mark.

Rezaeian, one of several Iran players who had not played club football since February after the domestic league was suspended amid U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, reacted quickest to a blocked shot and poked the ball past the advancing goalkeeper.

Wood and Just combined again early in the second half, the New Zealand captain sliding a precise pass into the 26-year-old forward's path before Just hammered home to restore the All Whites' lead.

Iran responded 10 minutes later with a super goal from Mohammad Mohebbi, who headed Rezaeian's perfect cross in off the far post to make it 2-2.

The stalemate means all the teams in Group G have one point after Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt earlier on Monday.

New Zealand, making their third appearance at the finals, remain without a win at a World Cup after seven matches. Iran are looking to reach the knockout round for the first time.

The match laid bare divisions among Iranian American fans, many of whom said they felt torn between pride at seeing Iran on the sport's biggest stage, anger over Tehran's crackdown on protesters and concern over Washington's bombing campaign.

Before kickoff, about 300 to 500 protesters gathered outside the stadium, waving anti-government signs and flags.

Some Iranian Americans had said attending the match would imply support for Iran's government, while others said they wanted to set politics aside and support the players.

Iran will next return to Los Angeles to face Belgium on Sunday when New Zealand take on Egypt in Vancouver.