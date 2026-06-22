Iran hold Belgium to goalless draw in Los Angeles

Iran used seven saves from Alireza Beiranvand and a man advantage from a Belgium red card to pull out a 0-0 draw in the second consecutive tie for both teams in World Cup Group G play Sunday (Jun 21) afternoon in Inglewood, California.

Beiranvand, 33, earned his second clean sheet in his seventh appearance across three World Cups. He also had six saves in Iran's opening 2-2 draw with New Zealand.

Iran went up a man in the 66th minute when Belgium's Nathan Ngoy was sent off with a red card for dragging an Iranian attacker down after a poorly weighted back pass to the keeper presented a goal-scoring opportunity.

Even though Iran played against 10 men for the final 30 minutes of the match, they still had just 32 percent of the possession, were outshot 7-3 in shots on target and out-passed 608-269.

Even down a man, Belgium had the best scoring chance of the remainder of the game, with Beiranvand diving to the ground to stop a shot from Maxim De Cuyper, who had four shots on goal, in the 86th minute.

The second consecutive draw leaves both Belgium and Iran on two points through two Group G matches.