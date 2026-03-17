Iran negotiating with FIFA to move World Cup games to Mexico from US: Iran federation chief

March 17 : Iran's football federation is in discussions with FIFA about moving their World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico due to concerns about the safety of their players, Iranian football president Mehdi Taj said on Monday.

Iran's sports minister said last week it was not possible for the Iranian players to participate in the tournament after the U.S. launched airstrikes alongside Israel against Tehran, killing the Islamic Republic's supreme leader.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said Iran were welcome to participate but suggested it might not be appropriate for them to play in the U.S. “for their own life and safety”.

"When (U.S. President Donald) Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," said Taj in a post on the Iranian embassy in Mexico's X account.

"We are negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's World Cup matches in Mexico."

Iran has qualified for the 48-team tournament to be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico from June 11 and are scheduled to play two group matches in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.